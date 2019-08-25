Leanna Davis and Jamie Watkins recover from kidney transplant surgery

Jamie Watkins and Leanna Davis are on the road to recovery after undergoing a kidney transplant on July 26.

Leanna Davis was diagnosed with kidney failure in Jan. 2018 and was on dialysis for a year and a half before the transplant.

When Jamie originally offered to be a donor, he was declined because he had prediabetes.

After he was denied, he made some changes to his lifestyle and became cleared to do the operation.

Jamie said he remains committed to the changes he made to his lifestyle but he will still have a Corona with a lime on occasion.

So far, Leanna recovery has been slower than Jamie's due to complications after the transplant.

"When they were sewing me up, my blood pressure wet really low so they had to put a breathing tube in,"Leanna said. "They worked on me for a while and got everything like it was supposed to be and I haven't had any problems with that since."

She has slowly but surely been able to do more since the surgery.

Having her husband Rick by her side has made the recovery a lot easier for her.

"He was right there helping me get in and out of bed, moving and getting anything I needed," she said. "He was a great nurse."

Rick has been by Leanna's side over the years as she has battled issues with her heart, kidneys and norovirus.

He said he is happy that her wife finally has a clean bill of health.

"I love my wife dearly, we've been together for 35 years," said Rick. "To see her happy is my happiness and to see her healthy is my health."

Rick and Leanna are planning on going to the Florida Keys in the future when Leanna is fully recovered.

Her health has prevented them from making the trip in the past but they look forward to making the trip to visit friends, family and the food.

"We've just been waiting to go back, because I was on dialysis and couldn't go anywhere and I was doing it three times a week, so it was kind of impossible to take a vacation," said Leanna.

This weekend, Leanna is looking forward to seeing Jamie and Rick get back on stage.

"I'm excited to see them all together and playing and enjoying them. I missed it."

After time away from his band, Jamie he is looking forward to getting back on stage with his friends.

"I went to see the guys play one week after the surgery and it was kind of difficult to sit back and watch and not be up there playing with them, but I'm ready now," said Watkins.

Leanna said she would do transplant for Jamie if the roles were reversed and Jamie said he would do the same thing again if they had to do it again.

"I definitely would, it was a good experience," said Watkins.