Leapfrog gives Sentara MJH high grade for patient safety

A national organization that aims to improve the quality and safety of health care for consumers has given a local hospital an 'A' for protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital earned the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

Hospitals are graded based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. The Leapfrog Group grades all general hospitals across the country on an 'A,' 'B,' 'C,' 'D,' or 'F' scale.

"At Sentara Martha Jefferson, we strive every day to improve our processes to deliver high-quality, safe care to our community, and we're focused on limiting and, where possible, eliminating hospital-acquired conditions," said Paul Tesoriere, MD, FHM, FACP, the vice president of Medical Affairs for Sentara MJH. "We've been very successful in our improvement efforts and this grade is a reflection of those efforts. We're very pleased with our 'A' rating and continue to work on improving."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which was developed with the guidance of a national expert panel, uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals twice a year across the country.

Frank Jargowsky, Sentara MJH's director of Quality and Safety, says the Leapfrog grade also scores the hospital's work to improve medication safety, maternity care and patient communication.

To see the full report from the Leapfrog Group, click on the link in the Related Links box.