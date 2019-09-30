People who may not want to attend college can learn about other options at the Northside Library on Tuesday.

Virginia Career Works and other organizations will be attending an event where parents and students can learn about alternatives to college.

They will also be able to learn about other kinds of training and preparation for a job or career that are available, even for people who do not finish high school.

Attendees will be able to learn about resources like the Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act, Job Corps, Plugged-In, GO Programs, FastForward and FANTIC at Piedmont Virginia Community College, and CATEC's apprentice programs.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northside Library.