Learning to cook vegan foods

Area teens who are interested in learning how to prepare vegan foods can attend a special cooking class at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

The free cooking class will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central Library near the Downtown Mall.

Cecelia Baum will be showing how to make vegan “sushi” rolls and spring rolls.

“I love finding traditional recipes and figuring out how to make them work with plant-based salads, staying as close to unaltered ingredients as possible,” said Baum. “I think a lot of people assume vegans and vegetarians only eat lettuce-based salads, which is pretty far from reality. Vegan food can be spicy curries, fresh tacos or sweet desserts.”

The Vegan Cooking for Teens class is open to teens between the ages of 13 and 18.

