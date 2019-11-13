Legislation aims to reauthorize Violence Against Women Act

Several members of the U.S. Senate, including Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, have introduced a bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act through 2024.

This bill is a companion bill to the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act that has already passed the U.S. House.

According to a release, the legislation would provide protections and resources to survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, as well as preserving advancements made in previous reauthorizations.

“Unfortunately, in today's society, there's so much more we must do to combat violence against women,” said the senators. “This legislation passed the House with bipartisan support and we need to do the dame in the Senate. We're calling on our colleagues to help us swiftly pass this bill to protect survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.”

There are several provisions in the bill.

One would protect Native American women y improving tribal access to federal crime information databases and reaffirm tribal criminal jurisdiction over non-Indian perpetrators of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking for all federally-recognized tribes and Alaskan Natives.

Another explicitly states that grant recipients are allowed to train staff and others on identifying and stopping discrimination against LGBT people, because service providers are currently uncertain if grant funding can be used for this.

A third provision reauthorizes and updates the SMART Prevention program, which aims to reduce dating violence, help children who have been exposed to violence, and engage men in preventing these kinds of violence.

Another would expand grants under the Public Health Service Act to support the implementation of training programs to improve the capacity of early childhood programs that address domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking among the families they serve.

The bill would also provide services, protections and justice for young victims of violence, including extending the Rape Prevention and Education grant program, address bullying of young people, improving grants focused on prevention education for students and expanding relevant training for school-based and campus health centers.

Still another provision would preserve and expand housing protections for survivors of sexual violence.

Other provisions concern economic security assistance for survivors, enhancing judicial and law enforcement tools, protecting employees from being fired because they are survivors of domestic violence, keeping the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women from being merged to consolidated with any other department office, and helping prevent “intimate partner” homicides through expanding firearms laws to prohibit people who are convicted of dating violence or stalking from owning guns and by prohibiting people who are the subject of protective orders from possessing a firearm.