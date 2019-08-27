Lifting lane closures for Labor Day weekend

This weekend is the unofficial end of summer with many people preparing to celebrate Labor Day.

In order to help those who will be traveling on Virginia's roads for the holiday, the Virginia Department of Transportation is lifting many lane closures.

Most highway work zones will be suspended and most lane closures on interstates and other major roads will be lifted from 12 p.m. Aug. 30 to 12 p.m. on Sept. 3.

However, semi-permanent work zones will remain in place.

VDOT has also updated its online travel-trends map that shows peak congestion periods on the interstates based on data from the three previous Labor Day holidays.

This map cannot predict exact times for congestion, but it may help drivers avoid the times when the interstates have historically been at their busiest.

The state agency also reminds drivers to be careful behind the wheel, and it asks anyone who plans to imbibe for the holiday to plan ahead and have a designated driver.

Real-time traffic information is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week online.

For more information on congestion, traffic information and other lane closures, click on the links in the Related Links box.