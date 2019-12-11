Lindsey Stirling concert coming to JPJ

Another big concert at the John Paul Jones Arena is expected to cause traffic issues on Saturday.

Lindsey Stirling is bringing her Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour to the venue at 7:30 p.m.

Area drivers are advised to avoid Emmet Street between University Avenue and Barracks Road between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., but attendees who have to pick up their tickets at Will Call are urged to arrive 90 minutes before the show.

They will need to present the credit card used to purchase the tickets and their photo ID to pick them up.

JPJ says reserved parking is still available for the show for $15. This parking will be available at the JPJ Arena West Lot and Parking Garage starting at 4:30 p.m.

Parking passes will cost $20 on the day off, cash only, and attendees can get passes at the parking lots until they are full.

The lots for day-of passes are the JPJ Arena South and West lots.

JPJ also reminds attendees of its clear bag policy that limits the kinds of bags that can be brought into the venue.