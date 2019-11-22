Local Boy Scouts change council name

The local Boy Scouts of America area council changing it's name as part of a rebranding effort.

The Stonewall Jackson Area Council will become the Virginia Headwaters Council.

In a statement, council CEO Jim Battaglia said it's part of an effort to better represent the area they serve in 2019.

The name change will be official once it's approved by the State Corporation Commission.

Full statement:

“At its core, Scouting is aimed at helping kids grow into confident and successful adults in partnership with the families and communities we serve, and we continually evaluate our efforts to ensure we are meeting that goal in every way possible.

After years of careful evaluation, balancing pride in our rich heritage and tradition along with the need to empower all youth in our broader community, we decided our council would be best represented by a new name. We engaged adults and youth to ensure that our name, logo, and marketing represent the current and future Scouting families as well as the continued mission of Scouting.

Our new name will be the Virginia Headwaters Council, Inc. This will be official once submitted and approved by the Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporation Commission.

This decision by local volunteers and staff members is supported by the National Boy Scouts of America. The result of this rebranding initiative will be a stronger council that is better positioned to continue delivering the iconic, timeless Scouting program to our current members and communities, while also reaching new families not currently being served through the Scouting program.”

Jim Battaglia

Scout Executive/CEO