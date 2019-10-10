Local business reacts to CODE building project

A local business is expressing concern about the Center of Developing Entrepreneurs (CODE) building project at the west entrance of the Charlottesville Downtown Mall.

The construction site sits feet from the Mudhouse Coffee Roasters on West Main Street.

"My patio is definitely within earshot and eyeshot of the construction, so has it affected people sitting outside and enjoying themselves, possibly. Coupled that with the extreme heat we had this past summer and the lack of rain, I definitely think it affected business,” said Mudhouse Coffee Roasters manager Skyler Davis.

Despite the possible impacts, Davis thinks the new building could drive in more foot traffic.

"Just having more people working on the Downtown Mall to come get coffee, to go see a movie, to go get lunch I think will help a lot of these service businesses here,” said Davis.

The CODE building will be home to local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Developers say a variety of the public common areas have been designed to allow for intentional social interaction. These spaces will allow people to visit and work together in addition to choosing different ways to circulate through and around the building.

"It's goal is to attract new and existing businesses and we would like those businesses to have an emphasis on an entrepreneurial spirit and some innovative ideas,” said CSH Development, Inc. President Andrew Boninti.

In the meantime, the coffee shop is looking forward to serving new customers.

"For Mudhouse, to be able to serve more people and to create good feeling with these people who are going to be working at the CODE building and the construction workers, it is just an opportunity to do what we love doing,” said Davis.