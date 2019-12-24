Local Cat Action Team needs donations for matching grants

This holiday season, a donation to help stabilize the feral cat population across the Central Virginia area might be the gift that can save scores of cats and kittens from a harsh life.

The Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven group dedicated to providing Trap Neuter and Return services for cat colonies and caretakers in Central Virginia. It also provides some medical support and food.

It focuses on adopting out kittens found in colonies that are then fostered, socialized, and fully vetted.

The fundraising effort still needs help to prepare to tackle the upcoming kitten season in the spring.

Betsy Ballenger, the founder of the Cat Action Team, says spaying and neutering are vital to controlling the feral cat population.

"The more we can fix now, the fewer kittens there will be next spring that are born into horrible lives," she said. "No food, no shelter although we are working on that too. We supply food to caretakers of these feral colonies."

She adds foster homes are also part of the rescue plan.

"As we pull these little kittens out of the feral colonies that we find and sometimes we find a friendly stray who's wandered into the colony that's been dumped or left behind, we need foster homes," Ballenger said.

