Local nonprofit gives art teachers financial boost

A local nonprofit organization is donating more than $11,000 to Albemarle County Schools at Western Albemarle High School's first home football game.

On Friday night, Arts in Western Education will present a check to the WAHS principal during halftime.

The check represents funds awarded to teachers of art, drama, chorus and music at the Western feeder elementary schools, Henley Middle School and Western Albemarle High School, according to a press release.

Laura Chatterson, a Western Albemarle High School Ceramics and Fine Arts Teacher, benefitted from the donation almost two years ago.

She purchased a glaze table for about $2,000 to help bring her students’ pottery projects to life.

"It makes the projects, if they are used for food like a cup or a bowl, it makes them food safe. It lets them add color. It lets them add the shine to the surface or a matte finish,” she said. “They get to choose that based on their glaze choices.”

In previous years, the funds have provided paint, costumes, instruments and cameras to teachers.

Arts in Western Education is a nonprofit organization founded in 2014 to celebrate and bring support and awareness to the arts in school in the western part of the county, according to a press release.