Central Virginia Red Cross volunteers to assist with hurricane relief

Central Virginians are among thousands of volunteers traveling southeast to assist as Hurricane Dorian inches closer toward the United States.

Volunteers from the Central Virginia Red Cross left as early as last Thursday to assist with the potentially impacted areas, which include Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The three Central Virginia volunteers that went are assisting in either shelter, food or External Relations.

In a press release, the Red Cross said as many as 60,000 people from Florida to Carolina may need emergency shelter.

"Right now the primary functions that Red Cross has is to make sure the sheltering operations are setup and ready for evacuees across again the multiple states that are affected and as part of sheltering there is also feeding. So, those are our two primary functions right now,” said Central Virginia Red Cross Executive Director Bill Brent.

As the storm inches closer to the U.S., Brent says the Red Cross is making sure staff and supplies are ready.

“We still don’t know what the impacts are going to be to Florida or any of the states for that matter, but our posture has always got to be that we are ready for worst-case scenario. We are here in preparation to make sure that whatever happens that we are ready to respond,” said Brent.

More than 20 volunteers from Virginia also went to assist with hurricane relief.