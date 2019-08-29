Local tree trimming company flourishes in wake of storms

The Van Yahres Tree Company has had a very busy week responding to storm damage on the north side of Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle County.

The company says it received up to 20 calls on the first day of the storm.

"The phones blew up,” said Van Yahres Sales Manager Thomas Taylor.

Almost a week after the storms hit, the company’s crew is still responding to calls related to storm damage.

On Tuesday crews were seen at an Earlysville property bringing down a pine tree that was damaged in the storm. But crews are also being asked to trim healthy trees so they won't come down in the next storm.

"Our phones have been very busy with people wanting to be proactive in taking care of their trees,” Taylor said. "If you are proactive, your trees are going to be better in heavy wind."

Taylor said it doesn't look like the workload will slow down anytime soon.

"We have a lot left and we have done a lot as well,” Taylor said. "We are excited to get through this and continue with our regular schedule."