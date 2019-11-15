Local United Way changes name

A local chapter of a national nonprofit is changing its name.

The United Way-Thomas Jefferson Area will now be called the United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

The organization says this change is coming after months of discussion and work to find a name that represents the main areas it serves.

During this work, leaders at the nonprofit have also been working on evaluating its strengths and priorities to craft a new mission statement and vision reflecting new areas of emphasis.

That mission statement now read that the United Way of Greater Charlottesville works to connect the community and enable individuals and families to achieve their full potential.

The vision statement now says the organization will seek to build a "strong, equitable community where every person thrives."

“We’re excited to roll out our new name along with a comprehensive mission and vision to give the organization greater focus and momentum,” said Mike Chinn, Chair of the Board of the UWGC. “As we look to continue to improve the quality of life for our community members, it is important that we stay true to our priority areas and leverage our expertise, and that of our partners, to make the greatest positive impact.”

United Way says these new statements will help guide its work as it focuses on reducing poverty, financial stability, school readiness, grantmaking, and initiatives for community connectedness.

Those initiatives will aim to improve understanding about some issues and potential solutions and committing resources to address major social issues in the community.