Local activist showcases her new film

Local activist Tanesha Hudson showcased her new movie called, "A Legacy Unbroken: The Story of Black Charlottesville," at the Jefferson School on Saturday.

The film shares the success stories of African-Americans in Charlottesville to highlight what Hudson calls "a hidden Charlottesville."

It reveals the stories of enslaved families from Reconstruction to 1975.

Hudson is the executive producer of the film.

Hudson strives to offer an alternative interpretation of Charlottesville through the voices of African-American residents.

Hudson intends to showcase the positive contributions of the Charlottesville African-American community.

"I feel like people don't know us," said Hudson. "We know everything about everybody else, but nobody really knows us or how we dealt with generational trauma, and ways that we overcame the obstacles of southern systemic racism."

She is planning on working on another film that will focus on stories from 1975 to present day.

Hudson plans to enter "A Legacy Unbroken" in upcoming film festivals.

There will be another showing of the movie at the Jefferson School on Sunday at 5 p.m.