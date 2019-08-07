Local activists join call for Twitter to ban white supremacy

Several anti-racist activists in Charlottesville are calling for white supremacists to be banned from Twitter, and they're including President Donald Trump on their list.

Black Lives Matter activists Don Gathers and Lisa Woolfork both joined in on a national call held on Wednesday. The call was hosted by the Change the Terms Coalition, an organization that is pushing change in social media platform standards.

The call also featured Jessica J. González, vice president of strategy at Free Press and co-founder of Change the Terms, and Steven Renderos, co-executive director of MediaJustice.

Both Gathers and Woolfork said they’re pushing for tougher standards on Twitter, particularly in the aftermath of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017.

"We know that Twitter is a dominant mode of global communication and as such it has a responsibility to reduce harm," Woolfork said on the call.

Gathers also said Twitter and other social media platforms are still amplifying the messages that helped give rise to the violence in Charlottesville two years ago.

"We continue to deal with the trauma from that weekend here in Charlottesville, and yet very much of the devastation that was caused here was spoken about on these same social media platforms," Gathers said.

Both Woolfork and Gathers agreed that high-profile politicians or celebrities whose tweets promote white supremacist ideals should be banned, and they say Twitter should start by banning Trump’s personal twitter feed.

"That would be a very powerful example for other social media platforms to follow," Woolfork said.

After the call ended, Gathers said it was important to publicly denounce the danger of tweeting hate.

"When you're intentionally trying to incite violence and oppression among people, it needs to be addressed," he said.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson says the company bans anyone who makes direct threats of violence and it prohibits hateful imagery or display names. The statement did not answer a question about Trump's behavior on the platform.

Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, also joined the call for Twitter to ban white supremacy.