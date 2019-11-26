Local animal advocates applaud new federal animal abuse law

A new federal law is putting more teeth into prosecuting animal abusers.

The new law takes aim at those who post depraved images of animal cruelty called animal crush videos. It's also a form of online pornography that crosses state lines.

The bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump this week. Anyone caught abusing animals in this way faces a federal felony and up to seven years in jail.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, or PACT, closes a loophole in the previous federal law by prohibiting the recording and distribution of animal abuse.

Local experts like Charlottesville Animal Control Officer Casey Breeden applaud the new law.

"It gives us as animal control officers and law enforcement another tool in our toolbelt to prosecute and bring charges against people that intentionally hurt or torture animals," she said.

Virginia recently changed its animal cruelty law by making animal abuse a felony in the wake of a dog being found tied to a fence and burned in the Richmond area. The dog, named Tommie, later died.