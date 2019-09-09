Local bakery raising money for No Kid Hungry

Great Harvest Bread Café is participating in a nationwide restaurant effort to raise money for No Kid Hungry, a movement to help end childhood hunger in America.

Great Harvest is inviting the community to join them Sept. 27. For every meal purchased that day, $5 will be donated to No Kid Hungry. A meal consists of a sandwich, chips or cookie, and a drink.

The Charlottesville bakery says their goal is to raise $1,000, which will equal 10,000 meals for kids struggling with hunger.



