Local barbershop offering discounted haircuts on Saturday

Good Company Lambshop barbershop will be holding a grand opening on Saturday.

It will be offering half-off haircuts for $10 for kids 12 and under.

Owner Aaron Lamb said he looks forward to sharing his services with the community.

"It'll be fun to have a bunch of folks from the neighborhood and friends come by and welcome them into this space," said Lamb.

He said they discounted haircuts for children is a small thing he can do to lift the financial burden off parents that come with sending their kids back to school.

"It is just a way to help out the parents and getting them looking good and bring them in for half-priced haircuts," said Lamb.

He believes with school on the horizon, it is the perfect time for children to get their hair cut so they can have an extra sense of confidence before they walk in the classrooms.

"Everyone tends to grow a little bit wild over the summer," he said. "So getting cleaned up before schools is a good thing. There's always a bit of anxiety going back to school. There are a lot of kids that are excited some not so much. When you're younger, looking good is just as important as when you're older. To help them out with the transition is very important to me."

The barbershop is located at 905 Sixth Street SE. Lamb will be doing haircuts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.