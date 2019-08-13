Local beer sales to help provide clean drinking water worldwide

Champion Brewing Company has teamed up with the Waterboys Foundation to can a beer, for which proceeds will go to help provide clean drinking water to those in need worldwide.

A portion of each sale of the Waterboys IPA six-pack will go directly to the Waterboys Foundation.

In years past, the beer has been available on draft only, and both the brewery and foundation were able to raise thousands of dollars this way.

Now, Champion owner Hunter Smith says getting it out to the 11 states where Champion beer is sold will raise a lot more money and awareness.

"Obviously, water is a main constituent of beer and the brewing process but it's a luxury item that we need to survive. We thought it only made sense to use something that's so reliant on water to help raise funds for people who need it for clean drinking water," said Smith.

There is a release party planned for this Saturday at the Champion Taproom in Charlottesville.