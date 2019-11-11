Local breweries make beer to benefit Central Virginia veterans charity

Veteran-owned Decipher Brewing Company of Charlottesville teamed up with Devils Backbone Brewing to create a beer that would benefit Welcome Home Well, a local non-profit helping veterans.

"If folks want to help vets, the best way to help a vet is to understand us," said Bob Abbott, founder of Coming Home Well.

Abbott himself is a U.S. Air Force veteran and he founded Coming Home Well four years ago.

"Our whole purpose is to educate civilians about the issues that veterans face, so that they can help us when we come home from war," added Abbott.

Monday is the 101st anniversary of Armistice Day, the end of World War I.

"My great-great-grandfather fought in World War I," said Abbott. "He landed in Gallipoli as an Australian Infantryman, fought all four years, ended in the French trenches on Nov. 11, 101 years ago today. Because of that, they're brewing this with Australian hops, which means a lot to me."

Devils Backbone Brewing teamed up with veteran-owned Decipher brewing from Charlottesville to create the 101st Aleborn IPA.

Of each pint sold, $1 is expected to go directly to the Coming Well Home charity.

"We have many employees who are veterans, so it's a way to give back and say thank you to them," said Elizabeth Tual, the Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Devils Backbone.

Decipher Brewing Company is owned by three Navy veterans and one Air Force veteran.

"If there's anything that we can do to help out our fellow veterans, we want to be involved with it," said Brad Burton of Decipher. "We have a great relationship with the RWB, VFW all those good guys. Coming Home Well, I like what he's doing and this opportunity's really going to help them out."

Members of Coming Home Well say this money is coming right when they need it.

The charity just launched its own online tv show and it is opening up a fabrication shop, called The Space of Scottsville, next month.

"If you can design it, you can create it and that's a Coming Home Well initiative," said Abbott. "We'll be teaching veterans handheld wood-working. When you're really focused on cutting a dovetail, you're able to calm yourself and it helps a lot with PTSD. We thought that giving them a chance to explore a new hobby to settle down the demons inside their mind and all that takes money."

The beer will be released at Devils Backbone in Nelson County and Lexington on Dec. 13. It will only be available on draft.