Local brewery celebrates Small Brewery Sunday

Sunday marked the first Small Brewery Sunday around the country.

The day encourages people to support local breweries.

In Charlottesville, Random Row Brewing participated in Small Brewery Sunday.

Gavin Deane, an assistant brewer at the brewery, spoke about how friendly local breweries are in the Charlottesville area.

"I think that every city and town should have at least one brewery within it and one thing that is great about Charlottesville is that all of the breweries are very friendly and willing to help each other out which is nice," said Deane. "So it’s definitely a solid sense of community within the beer scene."

Deane said he hopes to see more breweries come to the Charlottesville area.