Local brewery raises money for Yellow Door Foundation

Part of the proceeds raised at Champion Brewery on Sunday will go towards helping the Yellow Door Foundation give cancer patients, organ transplant patients, and their families a safe space.

The Yellow Door Foundation provides free lodging for immunocompromised children getting treatment at UVA Children's Hospital and their families.

Ann Marie Gathright, the organizer of the fundraiser, said the money raised will go towards helping them set up their fourth apartment for a family to use.

She also hopes their nonprofit can work with other local organizations to help every family in need.

"To get the number of 531 families that were turned away from June to September of this year, we're trying to get that number down so as a community we can support the families that come here and try and help them have the best circumstances for good health," Gathright said.

The foundation welcomed their first family into a place in February.

