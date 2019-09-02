Local businesses honored for paying living wage

With Monday being Labor Day, a nice way to celebrate the holiday is to honor employers who pay their employees a living wage in Central Virginia.

The Living Wage Coalition of Central Virginia held a ceremony on the Downtown Mall to honor local businesses that have stepped up to pay their workers a living wage.

The coalition officially launched its certification program and several businesses were recognized for making sure their employees earn at least $15 an hour.

Two of the certified businesses recognized were Virginia National Bank and Martin-Horn General Contracting.

Virginia Early of Virginia National Bank said it's about taking the best care of their employees.

"We are a very community-minded bank and as part of the community you've got to support your own folks in that community so they can afford safe affordable housing and transportation and all the things people need to afford," she said.

Jack Horn of Martin-Horn General Contractors said the raise helps his company keep workers by paying them more.

"We don't feel this has had a substantial impact on our profitability," he said. "It's not that big of an issue. Our wages were already above average anyway, it did not take a lot of work for us to move everybody above that $15 an hour mark."

Others also honored were API Service Center, the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Diamondback Toolbelts, Stereo Types, Trend Salon, Virginia Organizing and VSI Supply.