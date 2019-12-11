Local chef to compete on the Food Network

Laura Fonner, the executive chef of Duner's restaurant in Ivy, will be on the Food Network's show Guy's Grocery Games on Wednesday night.

She will be competing for a chance to win $20,000 against three other chefs.

"When the Food Network calls you, you pretty much say yes," said Fonner.

Last year, she started working with PACEM to provide meals and help people find jobs.

She said the Food Network heard about the work she has done in the Charlottesville community and the network called her to be a contestant.

"Most chefs don't seek the attention, but it’s exciting when somebody calls you and you're like wow, they want me to be on the Food Network, like that's cool," said Fonner.

If she wins, she plans on helping PACEM and on buying the restaurant.

"It makes me want to pat myself on the back and thank myself for working so hard all these years and keeping my head down and working hard," she said. "When I was a single mom, I just could never dream that I would be anywhere like this in 10, 15 years. So it's really neat to see things come full circle."

The show airs on the Food Network at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.