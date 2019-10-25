Local company recognized for hiring Virginia's veterans

A local veteran-owned business has been recognized for its efforts to support other military veterans.

Eiden Systems Corporation, which is based in Albemarle County, has been named a Virginia Values Veterans-certified employer by the V3 program.

The company works in defense, analytics, technical forensic exploitation, and the intelligence industry, and it plans o high between 20 and 30 new employees over the near year.

It says it intends to have 80 percent of those hires be veterans.

"Serving in the United States Army myself, I have personally experienced and seen first-hand, the often times difficult process veterans undergo in obtaining employment after service," said Jonathan Velasquez, the COO of ESC. "We recognize the value that veterans bring to our workforce and the communities they call home, and we must serve them as they have sacrificed so much to serve us. We are honored to support the Virginia Values Veterans program and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services' efforts in connecting more veterans with employers."

V3 is a program of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services that helps employers implement best practices in hiring, recruiting, and retaining veteran employees.