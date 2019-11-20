Local developer donates 31 acres of land to Albemarle County

Albemarle County has been gifted 31 acres of land by the developers of the Belvedere neighborhood north of Charlottesville.

The donated land runs along the Rivanna River just north of the homes in the neighborhood.

The tagline for New Belvedere Inc. is "urban by nature."

New Belvedere COO Steve Krohn says it was always in the plans for the developers to give land back to the county that will be used for the expansion of the Rivanna Trails system.

With regard to the county, Krohn stated, "it is very defined that they will establish a greenway and a trail network that runs along the riverfront for all the residents of Albemarle County to enjoy in future years."