Local firefighter to be honored at memorial in Maryland

A local firefighter is going to be honored at another national memorial service next week.

The U.S. Fire Service will be honoring Dennis Lynn Brent, five other firefighters from Virginia and more than 80 from across the country at the 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Oct. 6

.

According to a release, these firefighters are among the 92 who died in the line of duty in 2018. There are also 27 firefighters who died in previous years who will be remembered during the service at the National Fire Academy.

Brent, who was 56 at the time of his death in December due to pancreatic cancer, served with the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Company for decades, including time as the company's chief. He also worked as a firefighter in Charlottesville for 17 years before retiring due to occupational cancer.

Two firefighters from Hanover County Fire and EMS are also being honored. Lieutenant James P. Kegley, Jr. died on Jan. 11, 2018 due to lung disease that was deemed to be related to his career as a firefighter. Lieutenant Bradford T. Clark died on Oct. 11, 2018 due to injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle accident while he was responding to a crash on Interstate 295 in the wake of Tropical Storm Michael.

Firefighter William H. Moore IV of the Amelia Courthouse Volunteer Fire Department died on June 14, 2018 of a heart attack while participating in a department training exercise.

Captain Anthony R. Whetzel of the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue died on Sept. 15, 2018 due to colon cancer that was deemed related to his career as a firefighter.

And firefighter Herbert T. Wilcox of the Rocky Mount Fire Department died on April 19, 2018 was found unresponsive in his home within a day of responding to multiple emergency calls.

The names of these six firefighters from Virginia will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the academy's grounds.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event, including members of Congress, families, friends, and fellow firefighters. The event is part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The event will be live-streamed at the link in the Related Links box. For more information on the firefighters who will be added to the memorial, click on the other link in the same box.