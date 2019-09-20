Local firefighter to be remembered at national memorial

A local firefighter will be added to a national memorial on Saturday.

Dennis Lynn Brent was a Charlottesville Firefighter Specialist and former Chief of the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Company.

He passed away in December following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

On Saturday, he will be honored at the International Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs.

Brent's name is one of 250 fallen firefighters from the United States and Canada that are being added to the memorial's Wall of Honor.

Brent started running with the volunteer fire company when he was 17 and served for 38 years before being named the chief.

In December 2000, he was hired as a firefighter in Charlottesville and worked there for another 17 years before retiring due to occupational cancer.

The annual International Association of Firefighters Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial service celebrates the lives, heroism and accomplishments of those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

It will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. Eastern