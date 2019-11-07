Local government office recognized by national program

A national organization has recognized a local county government department.

The Albemarle County Finance Department has been given the Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

According to a release, this award recognizes the county's comprehensive accounting and financial report, and this is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

"Albemarle County prioritizes communicating with integrity and full transparency," said Chief Financial Officer Bill Letteri. "Receiving this award affirms the measures the County takes to operate in an atmosphere of openness and honesty. It is an honor to be recognized for this significant accomplishment."

The program for this award was created in 1945 as a way to encourage and help state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of accepted accounting principles and to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports showing transparency and full disclosure and then recognizes governments that succeed.