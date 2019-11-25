Local government offices to close for holiday weekend

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, which means local government offices will be closing early.

Depending on the jurisdiction, most will close early on Wednesday afternoon and will reopen on Dec. 2 on normal schedules.

In Charlottesville, people who use the Charlottesville Area Transit will need to be aware of a change in the bus system's operation schedule for Thursday.

CAT will be operating on a Sunday schedule for that day and resume normal service on Friday. This means only some routes will be in operation.

Also in the city, curbside trash and recycling pick-up will not take place on Thursday, but it will resume on Friday.

Because of that, the city says places that normally have their items picked up on Thursday will instead of them picked up on Friday while people who normally have items collected on Friday will have them picked up on Saturday.