Local group launches new site to help health insurance consumers

A local group of health care activists has launched a website to help people who are looking to buy health insurance.

Three of the founding members of Charlottesville for Reasonable Health Insurance have launched ACAHealthRates.com, an online tool that aims to help people save money on their health insurance.

According to a release, this site will let consumers see all of their plan options, including plans that were made available by the passage of a piece of legislation from 2018 that was introduced by state Senator Creigh Deeds.

That bill, SB672, opened the small group insurance market to self-employed people to include them in the definition of small employers and unanimously passed both chambers of the General Assembly.

“Most people don't realize that not only ate insurance premiums 20 to 30 percent cheaper in the small group market, but that most self-employed individuals now qualify to purchase these plans thanks to last year's passage of this bill,” said Ian Dixon, one of the co-founders of the site. “Small business owners used to have to employ at least one non-family member to qualify for these plans, and that's no longer the case. A typical family o four can save $300 to $500 per month.”

He explains the new site was created to raise awareness of and provide access to this other option that is not included in the listings on Healthcare.gov.

The release says the new site will let consumers see all of the available plans in their locality for individual and small group, and it has a qualification questionnaire people can fill out to see if they qualify for a small group plan.

It adds that all of the plans listed are ACA-compliant, which means they include the essential health benefits mandated under the federal law and other protections such as guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions, free preventative care, no coverage limits, and capped out-of-pocket expenses.

To view the new site, click on the link in the Related Links box.