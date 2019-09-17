Local hospital wants people to stop using e-cigarettes

As news of the possible negative health impacts of e-cigarettes spreads, health officials at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are pushing for people to not use them at all.

Officials say vaping has re-normalized smoking in public places after the medical community made enormous strides convincing the public it's not good for people.

Now, data shows in 2018 that 38 percent of high school seniors have at least tried the flavored e-cigarettes.

Matt Mildonian at the hospital says because e-cigarettes aren't regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, people shouldn't be smoking them at all.

"You have no idea what's in them and I think right now with the current health crises with these cases of lung disease are a perfect example."

As of Tuesday, there have been seven reported deaths due to e-cigarette-related causes.

Mildonian says he is not aware of any vaping-related illnesses in Central Virginia but still urges people not to use them.