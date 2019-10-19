Local man featured in documentary on cult classic film shares how it helped him cope with HIV

A documentary about the 1987 cult classic movie, “The Monster Squad,” is coming to Charlottesville, and one local man will be featured in it. Being diagnosed with HIV as a kid, the movie meant more to him than many.

The documentary "Wolfman's Got Nards" shows how "The Monster Squad" was more than just a movie for some of its die-hard fans.

Shawn Decker is one of those fans, and he got to tell how he fell in love with the movie during a hard time in his childhood after being diagnosed with HIV.

"You know, watching the movie, I kind of maybe related to the monsters a little bit more than my friends because I've been made to feel like a monster a little bit,” said Decker.

Decker was twelve years old when he was diagnosed with HIV, at a time when people knew very little about the virus. Doctors told his parents he had about six months to two years to live.

"So many people were worried about transmission,” said Decker, “and they thought you could get it from shaking hands and hugging and all these ways you absolutely cannot get it from."

When the movie "The Monster Squad" premiered in 1987, it was a chance for him to be a kid again. The main character in the movie, played by Andre Gower, was even named Sean too, Sean Crenshaw.

"We went down to the cinema in Waynesboro with me and three friends and we watched it,” said Decker. “And I was just able to forget about what was going on in my life."

Thirty years later, decker went to an anniversary showing of "The Monster Squad," and met Gower himself. Decker told Gower the impact the movie had on him.

"And I asked him if he'd be willing to share his story on camera,” said Gower. “And he asked, 'For your documentary that you announced tonight?’ And I said yes."

Gower, director of “Wolfman’s Got Nads,” saw the importance of decker's story in telling “The Monster Squad fan experience.

"It's a very touching moment in the documentary,” said Gower, “which is a very singular and personal moment for Shawn, but also for the documentary. And kind of brings it home because this documentary is not just about ‘The Monster Squad.’ It's about how something like a movie can impact you."

For Decker, being part of the "Wolfman's Got Nards" documentary has made things come full circle for him.

"Monster Squad, every time that I watch it, I enjoy it on the level that it's a very entertaining movie, but I also enjoy it because it brings up these emotions and I get this sense of gratitude every time I see it that I'm still here,” said Decker. “That I conquered my monster and I'm also helping to conquer the monster of stigma that still exists in people's minds."

Decker now educates others with his wife, Gwenn, on the truths on what HIV means and the importance of getting tested. Check out their website in the Related Links box.

The documentary will be showing at the Alamo on Tuesday at 7 p.m. People will get a chance to meet Decker, Gower, other cast members of the monster squad, and the producer of the documentary working with Gower, Henry Darrow McComas. This is part of a 20 city tour the documentary has been on. Charlottesville is the second to last city stop on the tour.

Gower welcomes more people to tell him their stories of their connection to the movie, “The Monster Squad.” The documentary’s website it in the Related Links box, and you can reach him at twitter at @andregower and on Instagram at @andregowerofficial.