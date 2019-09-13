Local officer completes prestigious FBI National Academy program

A local police officer has completed a prestigious program with the FBI.

The Albemarle County Police Department says Captain Sean Reeves has just graduated from the FBI National Academy's 277th Session.

Law enforcement leaders who participate in this program learn about contemporary issues in modern-day policing, physical fitness and networking.

"It was an honor to be selected to attend the National Academy," said Reeves. "And I look forward to applying what I learned to be a better leader and to better serve my community."

The 10-week course takes place at Quantico and hosts law enforcement leaders from around the world.

Officials say less than one percent of all active law enforcement officers have graduated from this program.

Reeves is the fourth member of the ACPD to complete the course, along with Chief Ron Lantz, Major Gregory Jenkins and Major K.C. Carr.