Local officers growing beards to help childhood cancer research

The Charlottesville Police Department is going to participate in a program to help the Children's Miracle Network at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital.

It's called the Winter Wool Campaign, and between Nov. 1 and March 1, officers will be allowed to grow beards to raise money to support cancer prevention, research and education.

It's an extended form of the No-Shave November campaign.

Money that would usually be spent on grooming products will be donated to the hospital.

Last year, local officers raised $6,500, supporting the hospital's pediatric cancer programs.

This year, more than two dozen officers are participating, and the department hopes to exceed last year's fundraising.

“Cancer is something no child should ever have to fight or experience in their lifetime,” said Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney. “The Winter Wool Campaign is one way CPD can help find ways to eventually cure childhood cancer.”

The UVA Children's Hospital has seen more than 16,000 cancer-related visits since the opening of the Battle Building in 2014.

People interested in donating to the campaign can do so by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.