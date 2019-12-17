Local podcast on Soering case and Haysom murders launched

A local team of journalists launched their podcast Small Town Big Crime, Tuesday, which investigates the Jens Soering case and the Haysom murders. It was released the same day Soering arrived back home to Germany after his release.

Courtney Stewart, Rachel Ryan, and Jaclyn Piermarini, who either currently work or have worked for CBS19 News, interviewed local and federal law enforcement for the podcast.

Retired detective Richard Hudson of the Charlottesville Police Department worked on the case for over 20 years.

CBS19 talked to Hudson at the podcast launch party. He said even though Soering is now home, there's still so much that needs to be uncovered since DNA evidence backs Soering's innocence.

"Hopefully there will be someone who will take this up in Bedford and say there are two killers out there somewhere, we need to find them,” said Hudson. “But they're not even having that discussion with anybody."

Hudson said he has talked to Soering since he has arrived home.

"First time I've ever heard him laugh, first time I ever heard him be happy, and he said he was happy and he said he was overjoyed that this was finally coming to an end for him,” said Hudson. “But he does not want to give up the fight to prove he did not participate in that homicide."

Evidence revealed years after the murders showed two unknown sets of male DNA at the crime scene.

You can hear all the details of the case in the Small Town Big Crime podcast. It's on Apple podcasts or other outlets.