Local reaction to new energy goals announced by Northam

Governor Ralph Northam signed an executive order, on Tuesday, establishing goals and targets for clean energy deployment. Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless is excited for these new goals.

This action is expected to expand Virginia's commitments to reduce environmental impacts, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and boost the clean energy economy.

The order lays out objectives for statewide energy production, including 30 percent of the electric system being powered by renewable energy sources by 2030.

It also includes 100 percent of the Commonwealth's electricity being produced by carbon-free sources such as wind, solar, and nuclear by 2050.

Lawless says this announcement is exciting for the state.

"We have an increasing number of rooftop solar installations in town and it's an important economic step for us," he said. "Policy goals at the state level are certainly guidance that we can take and take advantage of even in places like Scottsville."

