Local resident reacts to Rocksalt closing

On Friday, Rocksalt announced on its Facebook page it will be closing the restaurant on Saturday after five years of business.

Rocksalt joins Travinia as the second restaurant at the Shops at Stonefield to close in August.

Champion Brewing announced it will be opening a restaurant in Rocksalt's place.

Greene County resident Phyllis Marrs has gone to Rocksalt to dine for years.

She was disappointed to hear the news about Rocksalt closing as she was heading there for one last meal.

"I know several people that have been there," said Marrs. "They like it. Once I tell my friends that they are closing, they're going to be disappointed as well."

She said she will cherish her last meal at the restaurant.

"I got my phone, I'm going to take pictures of my food and the people in there, so I'll have that to cherish," she said.

Marrs said she is looking forward to Champion moving into Rocksalt's space.

"I think it’s good for the community that it’s going to open up quickly," said Marrs. "You never know, the food may be good, I'll check it out."

There is no set date for when Champion's new restaurant will open.