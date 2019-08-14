Local school helping parents share their cultures with their kids

Recently, parents and their kids have been gathering at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School in Albemarle County as a way for parents to share their culture with their kids.

The program is currently in its third and final week.

Parents and their kids have been meeting twice a week for two hours at a time. Nick Smith, the organizer, says it's been a huge success this summer.

The group has primarily been made up of Latinos so far but anybody is welcome to join says Smith.

The goal is to get the parents to share their ethnic, cultural background with their kids.

Songs are sung and games are played in a safe, friendly environment for all. Overall, the parents and kids have said they're feeling comfortable within the school and that they feel their culture is being appreciated.

"Many of the parents work multiple jobs and don't get as much time as they'd like with their kids," says Nick Smith of Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.

"Also, the dominant culture is tending to overshadow what they bring to us, so we're trying to emphasize that their culture is something that we want to share with them," he adds.

Smith says he's been very pleased with the turnout and that they've managed to accomplish everything they'd hoped for and then some.

Each session so far has garnered around 30 people in attendance.

If you or somebody you know may be interested in partaking, they'll be having their last meeting on Friday at Agnor-Hurt from 5:30 to 7:30 in the evening.