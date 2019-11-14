Local strongwoman competes on national level, while coping with loss of sister

Monica Johnson recently competed in the North American National Strongman Championships in October in Davenport, Iowa.

However, days before the competition, her little sister River passed away unexpectedly.

Johnson said River and her had a very close relationship.

"We had a close relationship, but it was a little bit different because of the age gap so at times, I was more like the parental big sister in a way because of that age gap," said Johnson.

River's untimely passing made Johnson reconsider competing but with support from her friends and family, she decided to compete.

"My friend Sean said, 'this is your year, I think you can do it,'" she said. "I know River passed away, but I know you can do it. Then her mom, said she would want you to go, she wouldn't want you to stay here and be moping around and sad and we're not having anything happen within this next week so you need to go and do what you've been prepping for."

Johnson finished second in the women's heavyweight division and she also got her pro card, making the jump from amateur to professional.

"My best friend from Saudi Arabia, Face Timed me and I go outside to talk to her and it starts raining and she was like River's here, like there is literally a river that you can see because it just starts pouring and then my coach she was just ecstatic so it was just a very surreal feeling of how we did it," she said.

Even though River is no longer with Johnson physically, she knows River is with her in spirit.

"I think she would tell me that she is proud of me," she said. "River has always been supportive of me in my fitness journey and that turned into this strongwoman thing. I just know that she would be happy, I could just see her melt into her tippy toes and hugging me and saying, 'sis, I'm so proud of you, you did it' and she would tell me she loves me."

Johnson is now setting her sights on competing in the Arnold Sports Festival in March in Columbus, Ohio.