Local support group for families of homicide victims created

Wednesday is a national day of remembrance for murder victims.

Twelve years ago, the U.S. Congress designated Sept. 25 as a day to honor and remember homicide victims and the impact their deaths have on their families, friends and communities.

The purpose of this day includes focusing on ways to support and help the survivors.

According to a release, there were more than 17,000 homicides in the United States in 2017, and 455 of those occurred in Virginia.

The Virginia Victim Assistance Network says surviving family members suffer an unimaginable loss and require significant amounts of support in their interactions with the criminal justice system.

Experts say listening without advice or judgment, sharing memories or stories, and letting survivors share their pain without pressure to "get over it" are some positive ways in which people can direct care and concern.

Support groups are also outlets, such as VVAN. This nonprofit will have 18 homicide survivor support groups in operation across the Commonwealth by the end of October.

In Charlottesville, there are two support groups, one for adults who have lost a loved one to homicide and another for teens between the ages of 12 and 17. They are called the Victim/Witness Program.

"The Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is pleased to recognize and fully endorse the important work of the newly formed Homicide Survivor Support Groups," said Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania. "As prosecutors, we have witnessed the long-lasting and traumatic effects on those left behind in the wake of violence. Mothers and fathers not being able to say goodbye or children waking up to learn that their parent is no longer with them. The physical and emotional impact on survivors of a homicide is well documented. Our hope is that this support group will foster healing, build resilience, and provide coping skills for families and loved ones who have suffered these unspeakable tragedies."

"Behind every crime is a victim who deserves justice," added Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci. "It is neither compassionate nor appropriate to ignore victims of crime. Rather, it is our obligation to give victims a voice in our criminal justice system, and to ensure they receive the justice, fairness and compassion they deserve."

VVAN's Homicide Support Group Coordinator Dina Blythe says support group services are free and there is assistance available for transportation.

The release says the groups are funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and private foundation support.

Sept. 25 is the day that 19-year-old Lisa Hullinger was murdered in 1978. Her parents later formed the grief support group, Parents of Murdered Children.

ReadyKids is coordinating the teen group and can be contacted for information at (434) 296-4118, ext. 260. The adult group is being facilitated by Dave Lewis, LCSW. He can be reached at (434) 264-7711.