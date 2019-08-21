Lockn' Music Festival set for seventh year this weekend

The seventh annual Lockn' Music Festival is set to get underway in Nelson County on Thursday and run through Sunday evening.

"Lockn' is a place where you can come and shed the outside world for four days and really let your hair down and be free and have some fun," said Ken Weinstein, Lockn' Press Relations.

Those attending the festival won't have to worry about any security issues as officials say this year's security will be better than ever.

"We're working very closely with local authorities," added Weinstein. "We work very hard to ensure the safety of our fans because that's the most important thing."

Weather for this year's festival looks good for this weekend but Thursday and Friday do pose the risk of thunderstorms.

Through social media and the big screen on the main stage, officials will be able to alert those at the festival if there's an impending storm.

"If there is weather coming, they'll know and we do have a plan in place to make sure everyone remains safe," said Weinstein.

One of last year's big stories from Lockn' was the emergence of Hamageddon.

According to Jaclyn Grieger, director of operations at BBQ Exchange in Gordonsville, they sold between 7,000 and 8,000 sandwiches during last year's festival.

"It got a lot of attention down on the show field and a lot of people were really excited," she said. "I think just about everybody that was here wanted to take a picture with it."

Hamageddon is back this year and BBQ Exchange will now also be serving vegan options.