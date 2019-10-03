Locust Grove man accused of sexually abusing juveniles

A Locust Grove man is facing multiple charges involving possible sexual abuse of juveniles.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Mark Allen Nuckols of Locust Grove was arrested on Sept. 3 on two counts of forcible sodomy.

He was then served with six more counts of forcible sodomy on Thursday.

According to a release, the sheriff's office received a tip on Sept. 2 about the possible sexual abuse and launched an investigation.

On Sept. 23, the case was heard by a grand jury, which handed up indictments against Nuckols.

He is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.