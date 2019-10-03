Locust Grove man accused of sexually abusing juveniles

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 1:48 PM, Oct 03, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Locust Grove man is facing multiple charges involving possible sexual abuse of juveniles.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Mark Allen Nuckols of Locust Grove was arrested on Sept. 3 on two counts of forcible sodomy.

He was then served with six more counts of forcible sodomy on Thursday.

According to a release, the sheriff's office received a tip on Sept. 2 about the possible sexual abuse and launched an investigation.

On Sept. 23, the case was heard by a grand jury, which handed up indictments against Nuckols.

He is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus