Long, Calhoun kick off holiday break with early gift to kids

Two area nonprofits and several kids will be getting an early gift this Friday, thanks to former University of Virginia and NFL football player Chris Long and author Brian Calhoun.

The Chris Long Foundation is donating 1,220 copies of the book “Little Joe Chickapig” to the Charlottesville Boys and Girls Clubs, Reach Out and Read Charlottesville, and all first-graders in Charlottesville City Schools.

Long and Calhoun will also be reading the book at the Boys and Girls Club on Cherry Avenue before taking some kids from the Jack Jouett Boys and Girls Club out to go shopping.

The Chris Long Foundation says this donation kicks off the holiday break by making sure children have a new book to read while they are off from school.

The foundation was created in 2015 and it is dedicated to serving the people who are most at-risk in the United States and abroad, including programs for clean water, educational equity and military support.