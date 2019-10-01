Longo named interim UVA Police Chief following Sutton's abrupt resignation

The University of Virginia has appointed former Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo as its interim police chief after former UVA Police Chief Tommye Sutton resigned on Friday.

Sutton was placed on paid leave in September. The university has not released information about what led to Sutton being placed on leave, or what prompted his resignation.

Longo's appointment is effective immediately, and he will serve as interim chief for a period of about 12 months, according to a university spokesperson.

After Longo retired from Charlottesville Police in 2016, he joined the faculty of UVA's School of Continuing and Professional Studies to help start a master's degree in public safety administration.

"We are very excited to have Tim step into this important role," said University Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer "J.J." Wagner Davis. "Tim is a part of the Charlottesville community and the UVA family and his deep connections, vast experience and the respect everyone has for him will put the University Police Department in very capable hands as we look to the future."