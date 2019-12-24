Longtime chief prosecutor in Prince William County announces retirement

An unprecedented 52-year-career as a chief prosecutor in northern Virginia is coming to an end for Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert.

The 82-year-old Ebert was Virginia's youngest prosecutor when he first took office in 1968.

At the end of the month, he'll retire as Virginia's oldest prosecutor after opting not to run for a 14th term.

His career was known for its share of high-profile cases, including John and Lorena Bobbitt, who faced separate trials after she cut off her husband's penis.

Ebert sent 15 men to death row, including D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad.