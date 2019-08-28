Longtime local, state leader has passed away

A longtime local and state legislator has passed away.

Thomas Johnson Michie was a resident of Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. He passed away on Tuesday.

He was born in Pittsburgh in 1931 and moved to Norfolk as a youth before graduating from Woodberry Forest School in 1949.

Michie earned degrees from Trinity College and the University of Virginia School of Law and then served in the Navy and Naval Reserve for more than 20 years.

In 1965, he was appointed to the Charlottesville School Board, and during his tenure, the school system voluntarily took steps to integrate by redrawing district boundaries.

Michie was then elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1970.

He is credited with writing Virginia's first effective child abuse reporting statutes, which increased the identification of potentially abused children and was a supporter of ratification of the Equal Rights Act.

A major legislative achievement of his is still in effect now. In 1977, he got a set of bills passed that aimed to improve city-county relationships and reduce annexation battles in the court system.

A key piece of this legislation allowed cities and counties, like Charlottesville and Albemarle County, to reach revenue-sharing agreements instead of annexing county land.

Other localities that took advantage of this legislation include Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania County, Williamsburg/James City County, Lexington/Rockbridge County, Lynchburg/Campbell County, and Franklin City/Isle of Wight County.

In 1980, Michie was elected to the Virginia Senate where he worked on child support enforcement, all-terrain vehicle safety, assisted conception, and clean air legislation.

He was defeated during a 1991 re-election campaign, which was blamed in part on the National Rifle Association retaliating against him for his support of a bill banning assault weapon sales in the Commonwealth.

He also a member and later a senior partner at his father's law firm, which is now called Michie Hamlett. He retired in 2003.

Michie was active in many areas, including the Charlottesville-Albemarle Bar Association, the Senior Lawyers Section of the Virginia State Bar, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the Charlottesville Housing Foundation (now known as the Piedmont Housing Alliance), Planned Parenthood and Camp Holiday Trails.

Michie's first wife, Molly Ingle Michie, passed away in 1979, and his second wife, Janet Johnson Michie, passed away in 2005.

Michie is survived by four sons, four step-children, five grandchildren and five step-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, one half-sister and two stepsisters.

A memorial service will be held at Westminster-Canterbury on Oct. 5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michie's name to the Alzheimer's Association, the United Way of the Thomas Jefferson Area, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, and/or the Jefferson Area Board for Aging.