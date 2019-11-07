Looking at Albemarle's history through architecture

A new series of talks exploring Albemarle County's history will be using the lens of architecture.

The first Lunch and Learn talk will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the County Office Building on McIntire Road.

K. Edward Lay, Cary D. Langhorne Professor Emeritus of Architecture at the University of Virginia will be giving the talk in November.

He will be illustrating the structural transformation of the county over time, tracking changes in architecture and providing an understanding of how this build environment reflects the historic and transformational context of the community.

The presentation is free to attend. Attendees can bring a lunch if they wish.