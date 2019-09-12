Looking for the year's Grand Illumination tree

The search is on for this year's tree for Charlottesville's Grand Illumination.

The city and the UVA Community Credit Union are getting ready for the holiday event and are looking for the perfect tree to display more than 20,000 LED lights for the festive lighting that will take place on Dec. 6.

Community landowners, homeowners and businesses are being encouraged to submit trees for consideration.

The city says the tree ideally needs to be about 30 feet tall, fully branched on all sides and accessible by large equipment.

Officials also say it should be nearing the end of its life or need to be removed for safety reasons.

Once a tree is selected, city staff will coordinate with the property owner for the cutting and removal at no cost to the owner.

The donor will receive a thank-you from the city and an invitation to the lighting ceremony.

This will be the 22nd year for Charlottesville Grand Illumination, which welcomes the winter holiday season with music, crafts, food and more.

This year, the Sprint Pavilion is the event location sponsor, which the city says means there will be a bigger community celebration.

People who wish to submit a tree candidate must do so by Oct. 4.

For more information or to submit images, call (44) 970-3707, send an email to cvillegrand@charlottesville.org or click on the link in the Related Links box.

When the tree is removed in January, it will be turned into mulch and delivered to area school gardens.